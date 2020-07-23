Ndidi, Iheanacho’s UCL hopes slipping away as Man Utd slides into top four

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho’s hopes of UEFA Champions League football next season appears to be slipping away following Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with West Ham yesterday evening that lifted the Red Devils into the Top Four of the Premier League.

United leap-frogged both Chelsea and Leicester City to the third spot on same 63 points as Chelsea but are ahead on superior goals difference of +28. Leicester on 62 points are now fifth.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester have been in the Premiership Top Four for much of the season to give hope to Ndidi and Iheanacho playing in the Champions League.

But team’s capitulation to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur last weekend has now thrown the Foxes into uncertainty going into the last match of the 2019/20 season against Manchester United at the King’s Power Stadium on Sunday.

Yesterday’s result at Old Trafford was not what Manchester United’s fans were looking forward to but the one-all draw with West Ham however gave them a valuable point to make hopes of Champions League within reach.

Meanwhile, the point for David Moyes’ West Ham guarantees Premier League football next season as they now lie four points clear of the relegation zone.

West Ham went ahead on the stroke of half-time through Michail Antonio’s coolly taken penalty after Paul Pogba handled inside the area.

United levelled early in the second half through Mason Greenwood who exchanged passes with Anthony Martial before drilling home a low finish for his 17th goal of the season.

United goalkeeper David de Gea’s position has been under scrutiny after two errors in the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea, but the Spaniard made an excellent reflex save to deny Jarrod Bowen.

Declan Rice struck a powerful drive narrowly over but neither side were able to find a winner. – Punch.