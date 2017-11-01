Networks Unlimited partners SevOne to bolster network monitoring in Sub-Saharan Africa

Value-added distributor, Networks Unlimited, has announced its distribution agreement with SevOne, a leading provider of digital infrastructure management solutions, for the Sub-Saharan region.

The world’s largest cloud services providers (CSPs), managed services providers (MSPs) and enterprises are evolving from physical infrastructures to software-defined and automated cloud-centric technologies, such as software defined networking (SDN), software defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and network functions virtualisation (NFV).

These companies must transform their digital platforms in order to dramatically increase agility in the delivery of new business services, while maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and reliability.

SevOne provides these CSPs, MSPs and enterprises with the most comprehensive technology portfolio to collect, analyse and visualise infrastructure performance data to deliver actionable insights to compete in the connected world.

The agreement with Networks Unlimited now makes it possible for customers operating in the Sub-Saharan region to access SevOne’s exclusive infrastructure monitoring platform, which is engineered for both speed and scale, bringing significant benefits as regards monitoring, speed to value and instant insight.

This is according to Anton Jacobsz, managing director at Networks Unlimited, who says, “The SevOne solution allows clients to monitor networks, applications, servers, storage and environmental resources. SevOne allows for the collection and analysis of any time series data from a single platform with incredible granularity. Further, SevOne is an all-in-one appliance, available either in virtual or hardware machine forms. You don’t need to factor in agents or server licensing agreements, which promotes astonishing speed to value.

“Finally, SevOne also gives you excellent insight through its integrated metrics, flows and logs, providing a holistic view for troubleshooting, capacity planning and optimising service delivery, with incredibly fast reporting against millions of metrics. The patented SevOne Cluster architecture leverages distributed computing to scale infinitely and collects millions of objects to provide real-time reporting down to the second, helping organisations prevent outages. Bringing SevOne on board addresses the displacement of legacy performance management solutions within the market with a ‘new generation’ solution.”

SevOne is delivered as an all-in-one, appliance-based solution that can be deployed physically or virtually.

Monitoring, data collection, analysing and reporting are all performed by a single machine. Support for the latest protocols and technologies is included – out of the box and ready to go – resulting in a simple and rapid deployment. There’s no requirement for additional hardware, software installations, plug-ins or agents, and no worries about additional licensing or security updates. Basically, there are fewer things to configure, manage and troubleshoot, requiring fewer IT resources to achieve your IT monitoring and reporting goals. Simplicity also extends to the SevOne user-interface (UI). An intuitive, graphical UI ensures you are up and running on day one, starting to deliver return on investment within hours, instead of in days and months as with legacy products.

Jacobsz notes that SevOne customers include seven of the world’s 13 largest banks, enterprises, CSPs, MSPs and management services organisations (MSOs).

SevOne has recently unveiled the SevOne Data Platform, which operates on cloud-native architecture and simplifies the extraction, enrichment and analysis of network and machine data across multi-vendor environments. It includes the following modular offerings: SevOne Data Engine, SevOne Data Insight, and SevOne Data Bus.

· SevOne Data Engine transforms multivendor machine data into actionable, real-time insights to meet the agility, reliability, and business efficiency needs of its clients (large enterprises, CSPs and MSPs).

· SevOne Data Insight transforms physical and virtual operations management environments through customisable visualisations and flexible, shareable workflows.

· SevOne Data Bus enables customers to connect their network and infrastructure data to external data lakes, BI packages, and automation controllers through real-time streams.



“As a value-added distributor, Networks Unlimited offers the best and latest solutions within the converged technology, data centre, networking, and security landscapes. These solutions address key areas such as cloud networking and integration, WAN optimisation, application performance management, application delivery networking, Wi-Fi, mobile- and networking security, load balancing, data centre in-a-box, and storage for virtual machines, and now also infrastructure performance management thanks to SevOne,” concludes Jacobsz. “Our solutions are sold through an extensive, reputable and solution-focused partner base across the African continent.”