Brazilian football star, Neymar Jr., has suffered yet another injury setback, just 34 minutes into his return for Santos in the Brasileirão, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“Neymar Jr leaves the pitch with a new injury as Santos started him tonight in the Brasileirão. After 34 minutes, Neymar has been subbed off,” Romano reported on Wednesday.

The development is the latest in a string of injury troubles that have plagued the 33-year-old in recent years.

Earlier in January 2025, Neymar ended his short and injury-hit stint with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. The club confirmed the mutual termination of his contract, which was originally signed in August 2023.

“The club expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal, and wish the player success in his career,” Al-Hilal stated.

Neymar, who joined Al-Hilal in a high-profile move worth a reported $104 million per year, managed only seven appearances before injuries sidelined him.

He ruptured his cruciate ligament during a World Cup qualifier for Brazil in October 2023—just two months into his Saudi stay—and later suffered a hamstring issue on his return in late 2024.

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus remarked at the time, “He can no longer play at the level we are used to. Things have become difficult for him, unfortunately.”

Despite his struggles, Neymar has declared his intention to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it,” he told CNN in January.

Following his Al-Hilal exit, speculation linked Neymar to a return to Brazil with Santos, the club where he rose to global prominence. Reports confirmed that negotiations had taken place, and his recent start in the Brasileirão marked his first major appearance back on Brazilian soil.

Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 127 matches, has seen his once-celebrated career dimmed by a series of injuries.

Once hailed as the heir to Pelé, he was a central figure in the legendary Barcelona trio alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez and holds the record for the most expensive transfer in football history—his €220 million move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

He won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG and helped the club reach the UEFA Champions League final in 2020, but internal conflicts and injuries led to his departure to Saudi Arabia.