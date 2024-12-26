The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, on Thursday signed into law the 2025 Appropriation Bill of over ₦1.558 trillion, tagged the “Budget of Hope for Food Security and Sustainability.”

The governor carried out this duty just hours after the State Assembly passed the bill into law.

Bago had presented the budget estimates a few days earlier to the legislators.

Commending the State Assembly for its speedy scrutiny and passage of the bill, Bago described the effort as unprecedented, adding that the leadership of the 10th State Assembly had set an example for the entire nation.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the synergy between the legislative and executive arms of government. He also urged the legislators to exercise their oversight functions to ensure compliance with the budget’s provisions.

“Let me commend the legislators for their speedy passage of the 2025 Appropriation Bill into law. This is unprecedented. I hereby restate my commitment to strengthening the already existing synergy between the various arms of government. I encourage the lawmakers to invoke the instrument of oversight to ensure the executive arm complies with the budget,” he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, explained that the Assembly commenced budget screening three months ago.

He stressed that the quick passage was due to the outstanding performance of the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mustapha Ndajiwo.

Sarkin-Daji, who praised Ndajiwo, noted that the Commissioner ensured all due processes were diligently followed, which facilitated the lawmakers’ work. He added that the 10th Assembly focused on ensuring the judicious allocation of resources in the budget.

The Speaker applauded Governor Bago for his “sagacity and support to the legislature,” assuring him that the 10th State Assembly would continue to deepen the cordial relationship with the executive arm to achieve the vision of a “New Niger.”

On 12 December 2024, Governor Bago presented the 2025 estimates, tagged “The Budget of Hope for Food Security and Sustainability,” to the State Assembly.

During the presentation, Speaker Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji promised that the legislators would work diligently to ensure its swift passage.