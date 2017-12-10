Nigeria generates 82, 226 MW of energy in Q3 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the power generation statistics showed that 82,266 Megawatts ( MWh) of energy was generated daily by power stations in the third quarter of 2017.

NBS disclosed this in the ‘‘Power Sector Report: Energy Generated and Sent Out and Consumed and Load Allocation for the Third Quarter of 2017,’’ posted on the bureau’s website.

The bureau stated that daily energy generation attained a peak of 3,880 Megawatts (MWh) on the Sept. 1, 2017 and daily energy sent out on same date was 3,825 Megawatts (MW).

Similarly, it stated that the highest daily energy generated per hour attained a peak of 93,118 MWh on Sept. 1, 2017 and daily energy sent out per hour on same date was 91,801 MWh.

This, the report stated, represented the highest level of energy generated and sent out in the month of September, 2017 and in the third quarter.

However, it stated that the lowest daily energy generation, 2,354 MW, in Q3 2017 was attained on Sept. 14, 2017 and daily energy sent out on that date was 2,310 MW.

According to the report, the lowest daily energy generation per hour was also attained on the same date; 56,486 MWh was generated and 55,444 MWh was sent out.