Nigeria records 23 new COVID-19 cases, total now 174

Nigeria has recorded 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 174.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Wednesday via its Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria – Nine in Lagos, seven in the FCT, five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi State.

“As of 08:00 pm on 1st of April, there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”

Lagos State, Ogun State, and the capital city Abuja have been shut down since Monday night, a move by the Nigerian government to contain the spread of the dreaded virus.

Some other states have also set up some measures to curb the spread.

So far, three state governors and President Muhammadu Buhari Chief of State Abba Kyari are among the people infected by the virus.