The Federal Government has signed a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) with Trinidad and Tobago to boost air connectivity between West African countries and the Caribbean.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and his counterpart, the Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Joke Sinanan.

The signing ceremony was held at the VIP Lounge of Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago, marking the official commencement of direct air links between the nations.

Keyamo’s spokesman, Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said the milestone agreement is the culmination of diplomatic and technical conversations that began during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Aviation Minister, Keyamo stated, “Today’s signing not only fulfills a long-standing bilateral vision initiated during President Obasanjo’s time but also represents our commitment to expanding Nigeria’s global aviation footprint.

He maintained that the agreement will enhance trade, tourism, cultural exchange, and connectivity between Nigeria and the Caribbean region.”

The minister stated that the agreement grants designated airlines from both countries the rights to operate passenger and cargo flights, establish commercial agreements, and access the other’s territory under agreed terms, adding that it will significantly strengthen economic and people-to-people ties.

Rohan Sinanan, Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Works and Transport expressed strong optimism about the agreement to boost cooperation and expand aviation opportunities for Caribbean and African carriers.

This BASA adds to Nigeria’s growing list of strategic international aviation agreements and reinforces the Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving air connectivity, promoting regional integration, and strengthening diplomatic relations through aviation diplomacy.