Nigeria to be certified polio-free by June 2020 – Africa Regional team

The African Regional Certification Centre on Thursday disclosed that Nigeria would soon be declared polio-free by June 2020.

Mr Anad Dumba, the Team leader, African Regional Satisfaction Committee, stated this in Ilorin while conducting delegates round the Kwara Ministry of Health.

Dumba stated that the delegates are in the state to deliberate on polio Eradication in North-Central Nigeria, adding that the team is preparing towards the certification.

“We are here to ensure Kwara and Nigeria as a whole is truely polio free.

“We are to ensure the state data meets the standard,’’ he said.

He explained that the team is hoping that all the effort and strength built toward eradicating polio will result in polio free countries in the African region.

The regional team leader also commended the state for the support and actions taken to eradicate polio in the state.

In his welcome address, Dr Raji Razaq, the state Commissioner for Health, said the present administration would leave no stone unturned in order to bring sound health to people of the state.

He disclosed that the state government has released counterpart funding for polio immunisation, malaria, basic healthcare fund and other funds for the sector.

Razaq, while reiterating the resolve of the state government to develop healthcare delivery; he noted that the aim is to kick out polio in the state and give solid healthcare to the residents.

Mr Oluwatosin Fakayode, the Director of Public Health, said that the present administration had enhanced the state’s health sector so as to create a more vibrant health sector.

Fakayode disclosed that “there was a suspected case of Lassa fever at our border and the state government immediately swung in to action to eradicate the case and contain it from spreading”.

Mr Michael Oguntoye, the state Director of Primary Health Care Development Agency, emphasised that “we have eradicated polio out of the Kwara state, we have even gone to new settlements and ensured that they are immunised so that we don’t leave anybody behind’’. (NAN)