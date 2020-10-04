Nigeria’ll break up if you don’t restructure – Adeboye advises Buhari

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised the Federal Government to restructure the country in order to stop agitation for secession and its economic challenges.

Adeboye in a statement that went viral on the social media stated this while speaking at the 60th Independence Day Celebration Symposium organized by RCCG and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute yesterday.

According to the respected cleric, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration must carry out the restructuring of the country “as soon as possible” to avoid a breakup of the various social-ethnic components.

The 78-year-old man of God suggested the adoption of a merger of the British and American systems of government.

“Why can’t we have a system of government that will create what I will call the United States of Nigeria? Let me explain. We all know that we must restructure. It is either we restructure or we break, you don’t have to be a prophet to know that one. That is certain – restructure or we break up.

“Now, we don’t want to break up, God forbid. In restructuring, why don’t we have a Nigerian kind of democracy? At the federal level, why don’t we have a President and a Prime Minister?

“If we have a President and a Prime Minister and we share responsibilities between these two so that one is not an appendage to the other. For examples, if the President controls the Army and the Prime Minister controls the Police. If the President controls resources like oil and mining and the Prime Minister controls finance and inland revenue, taxes, customs etc. You just divide responsibilities between the two.

“At the state level, you have the governor and the premier, and the same way, you distribute responsibilities to these people in such a manner that one cannot really go without the other. Maybe we might begin to tackle the problems.

“If we are going to adopt the model, then we need to urgently restore the House of Chiefs. I have a feeling that one of our major problems is that we have pushed the traditional rulers to the background and I believe that is a grave error.

“Without any doubt, we must restructure and do it as soon as possible. A United States of Nigeria is likely to survive than our present structure,” Adeboye said.