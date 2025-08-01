A United Kingdom court has sentenced 41-year-old Nigerian national, Elvis Nosakhare, to six years in prison for sexually assaulting the underage daughter of his partner.

The offences took place in the Thames Valley area after Nosakhare began a relationship with the victim’s mother, whom he met through an online dating platform.

According to Thames Valley Police, Nosakhare was convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child and three counts of non-penetrative sexual activity. The offences were uncovered following an investigation by the force’s Child Abuse Unit.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Nosakhare has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. A restraining order was also issued by the court.

Detective Constable Bryn Smith, who led the investigation, acknowledged the role of the victim in the case. “I want to commend the victim for her bravery during the investigation and court proceedings. I hope this conviction brings her a sense of justice,” he said.

Nosakhare, a resident of Sheelin Grove, Bletchley, was sentenced on July 29.