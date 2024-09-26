In a shocking turn of events, the much-anticipated airdrop from crypto-mining app, Hamster Kombat, which had been trending for months, has left thousands of Nigerians in uproar.

After five long months of continuous tapping to earn rewards, users expected substantial payouts promised by the coin’s promoters—some dreaming of becoming millionaires.

However, as the coin finally launched on Thursday, the reality hit hard: instead of the massive financial rewards users had been led to believe, most payouts so far ranged from a mere 1 to 4 dollars.

Unconfirmed reports about the highest earner so far ranged from 7 to 17 dollars.

Social media is ablaze with frustrations, as disgruntled users lament receiving as little as ₦2.75 for their efforts.

The campaign, which had promised to turn everyday Nigerians into billionaires and CEOs, has instead sparked widespread disappointment and anger.

Nigerians have taken to various platforms to express their outrage, accusing Hamster Coin of misleading them.

The once-hopeful community of tappers is now filled with “tears and wailings,” as what was supposed to be a life-changing opportunity has turned into a bitter letdown.

Hamster Kombat came to life in March 2024.

On Thursday afternoon, the official X account, #hamster_kombat, announced the coin’s long-awaited launch.

It read, “THE MOMENT IS HERE

“$HMSTR trading has official begun! Congratulations, and to the moon, CEOs.

“On-chain is on. On-chain direct claim and balance withdrawal options are open. You can now transfer your tokens anywhere!”

The post, shared less than two hours ago, has already garnered nearly one million views and over thirteen thousand comments.

Another post made about an hour after read, “TAKE YOUR POSITION @binance just opened futures trading for $HMSTR!

“Trading with up to 75x leverage is available. Trade smart and follow your own risk policy! Where will the price go now?”

PUNCH Online, in a check to CoinMarketCap, stated that the crypto asset was listed as HMSTR on number 114 at $0.008315 at at about 15.36pm on Thursday.

The market cap is valued at $535.3m and the volume since launch (in 24 hours) is $448.7m.

Geoffrey Nwankpa, with X handle #GeoffreyNwankpa, wrote, “You gave me dust after 4 months I am killing hamsters, rats, rabbits or anything that looks like a hamster. It’s hunting season.”

Another user, Ediboi via #hosky2701, posted, “I’m the ceo of dust. We’re all ceo Yes or no???”

Also, realworldxpp, tweeted, “Bro this is the worst project ever”

Another user, Lord Nate with the handle #natedeyforyou wrote, “I keep refreshing to see $0.19.”

In his remarks, Obj with handle #iamofficialobj, stated, “So basically i spent 5 good solid months farming hamster Kombat only to be rewarded with this ? Reallyy???”

Another user, Ayaj Sunwaves, with handle #AyajSayyad11, stated, “One minute silence for the people… Who said hamster will be 1$. Thanks whatever I got”

A popular tap-2-earn app, Tapswap, powered by TON Blockchain, also dashed users’ hope as the token allocation to users had been postponed again and again. – Punch.