Nigeria’s coronavirus caseload increased to 11,516 on Thursday night, with 350 new cases.

The death toll also went up from 315 to 323, indicating that eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hour cycle.

The fresh figures released by NCDC covered 19 states and the FCT Abuja.

Lagos registered one third of the cases with 102 confirmed cases.

Ogun has 34 and the FCT 29.

Borno reported 26 cases, Kaduna 23, Rivers 21 and Ebonyi 17.

Here is the breakdown of the new figures:

Lagos-102

Ogun-34

FCT-29

Borno-26

Kaduna-23

Rivers-21

Ebonyi-17

Kwara -16

Katsina-14

Edo-10

Delta-10

Kano-10

Bauchi-10

Bayelsa-9

Imo-8

Plateau-4

Ondo-3

Nasarawa-2

Gombe-1

Oyo-1

11516 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3535

Deaths: 323