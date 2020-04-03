Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 190

Nigeria has recorded six new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 190.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Friday.

NCDC tweeted, “Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Osun State, Nigeria.

“As of 11:00 am on 3rd of April, there are 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 20 have been discharged with two deaths.

“Currently, Lagos has 91 cases; Abuja- 35; Osun- 20; Oyo- eight; Akwa Ibom- five; Ogun, Edo and Kaduna four cases each, Bauchi three; Enugu and Ekiti two cases each, Rivers – one; and Benue – one case.”

Osun State Government had on Thursday announced that six more Ivory Coast returnees tested positive for Coronavirus.

With the new reports, it brings the total number of cases in the state to 20.

Meanwhile, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday signed the Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020 law in a bid to enforce the lockdown order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Oyetola, while signing the law, said he made the sit-at-home and state’s lockdown order in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and other relevant provisions of the State of Osun Public Health Law.

The governor said the law was aimed at preventing and curtailing the spread of coronavirus anywhere within the territory of Osun.

Oyetola said following the signing of the law, anybody who violates the sit-at-home order would be sentenced to six-month imprisonment or with an option of fine upon conviction