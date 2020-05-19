Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections soar above 6,000

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases have soared above 6,000, with the release of 216 fresh cases on Monday by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, confirmed Coronavirus infections in Nigeria now stood at 6,175.

As usual, Lagos topped the chat of new coronavirus infections with 74 new cases, Kaduna, 33 fresh cases and Oyo, 19 new cases.

Also, Kano recorded 17 new cases; Edo, 13 cases; Zamfara, 10 cases; while Ogun, Gombe and Borno recorded eight cases each.

Others are: Bauchi and Kwara, seven cases each; FCT, four cases; Kaduna and Enugu, three cases each and Rivers, two cases.

Nine deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the overall coronavirus deaths to 191.

The total number of patients who survived the pandemic so far and discharged stand at 1,644.