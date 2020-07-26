NIMechE launches internship, mentorship digital platform

By Khoze Clement

The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE) yesterday launched an Internship and Mentorship on-line Platform (NIMP).

The professional body said it is first of its kind in Africa, designed to equip young mechanical engineers and students with valuable skills that will help them face the realities in the Labour market and also contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic development.

Speaking at the launch, the National Chairman of NIMechE, Engr. Prof. Mohammed Ndaliman said “this will close the skill-gap for Nigerian Engineers to provide the needed technological leadership to drive the robust continental economic integration project, to develop Africa into the global power house of the future; as the cry by organization and industries keeps increasing geometrically about Graduates inability to fit into the organizations’ role of carrying out assigned projects”.

He noted that Mechanical Engineering practice is taking a new face in Africa, and that there was need to use Mentorship and Internship to supplement theoretical knowledge.

Ndaliman further stressed that there was a growing concerns over the increasing rate of unemployment in the sector, due to lack of technical skills.

He added that the program is meant to proffer solutions to these challenges and will also go further in giving engineers the necessary knowledge needed to harness their skills into building their enterprise.

” It is the hope of the Institution (NIMechE) to assist its members develops core values that will be reckon with in Nigeria and beyond, to realize this goal the body conduct professional training and manpower development of mechanical engineers, technicians, and allied disciples; equip engineers with relevant skills required for the practice especially in this current era of LOCAL CONTENT DEVELOPMENT in Nigeria.

” The Institution has recorded success in its efforts to build and develop its professional body to stand the test of time given that the NiMechE Internship and Mentorship Platform (NIMP), is the second to be institutionalized. The first program known as the NIMechE Innovation Challenge (NIC) held annually, was a capacity building opportunity for Mechanical Engineering students to explore, to enable them bring their creativity to reality and cook up solutions to the many challenges facing Nigeria’s sector like Agriculture, Security, Health care delivery, Automation and Sustainable energy amongst others. According to reports the programme drew attendance from over 20 higher institutions across Nigeria and five others from Ghana.

” African Engineers will play pivotal role in manufacturing and industrialization in line with the African Continental Trade Agreement (AfCTA) endorsed by President Mohammadu Buhari to boost the trade volume and economic integration among other African countries, and lay the ‘building blocks ‘for the gradual realization of the ‘Agenda 2063- the Africa We Want”.

The National Chairman Engr. Prof. Mohammed reiterated their commitment to support federal government and other African leaders in their quest to industrialize the African continent by ensuring that young engineering graduates and students are well equipped through training and re-training of the industrial work force.

The National Chairman appreciated the funding and supports received from various organizations, such as Royal Academy of Engineers, – GCRF, Africa Catalyst Phase 3.0, IAESTE, Tony Elumelu Foundation, Energy Training Centre, Industrial Training Fund, IMechE-UK, EFN-UK,Balbus, UK Limited, Laspotech, African Engineering Education Association, and other distinguished Nigerian Engineers and Engineering Organizations.

The event had in attendance renowned and seasoned engineers, Engr. Cassandra Janakos, a Cultural Mentor with TechWomen through the US Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, an engineer and member Board of Trustees, Society of Women Engineers, Stanford StartX Mentor, and TechWoman, the Chairman of the Occasion, Engr. Babagana Mohammed, FNSE, President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, also the President of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Ali A. Rabiu, FNSE and Immediate Former National Chairman of NIMechE, Engr. Dr. Robinson I. Ejilah.