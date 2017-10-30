Nissan announces production, sales, exports figures for April-Sept. 2017

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd on Monday announced production, sales and export figures for September and the six months from April to September 2017.

“We achieved record results for both global production and sales over the six-month period,” said Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci, global head of marketing and sales.

“The updated Nissan Qashqai, which we launched in Europe this summer, and the Sylphy and the X-Trail in China, sold briskly and drove our strong growth. Next year, we’ll begin delivering the new Nissan LEAF in the U.S. and Europe, and we’ll continue to promote Nissan Intelligent Mobility”, he added.

1. Production

September

Nissan’s global production in September surpassed year-earlier results for the fifth consecutive month, setting a record for the month of September.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the 14th straight month.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the third consecutive month, setting a record for the month of September. Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, also setting a record for the month of September.

April-September

Nissan’s global production from April to September surpassed year-earlier results for the fourth consecutive year, setting a record for the period.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the third consecutive year.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the eighth consecutive year, setting a record for the period. Production in China surpassed year-earlier results, setting a record for the period.

2. Sales

September

Global sales in September surpassed the year-earlier level for the 14th consecutive month, setting a record for the month of September.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the 11th consecutive month.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the eighth consecutive month, setting a record for the month of September. Sales in the U.S., Europe and China surpassed year-earlier levels, respectively, and set records for the month.

April-September

Nissan’s global sales surpassed year-earlier results for the eighth consecutive year, setting a record for the April-September period.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results for the eighth consecutive year, setting a record for the April-September period. Sales in Europe and China surpassed year-earlier results, respectively, setting records for the period.

3. Exports from Japan

September

Exports from Japan in September surpassed year-earlier results for the fourth consecutive month.

April-September

Exports from Japan surpassed the year-earlier level for the third consecutive year