Nnamdi Kanu apologies to Abia CP over threat to family

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has apologised to Abia Commissioner of Police, Eneh Okon over the threat on members of his family.

Kanu had threatened to deal with the children of the Commissioner should anything happens to any member of the pro-Biafra group attending his parents’ burial tomorrow at Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government of the state.

Kanu’s apology in a tweet on his twitter handle @MaziNnamdiKanu stated that the anger of the security siege in his community coupled with the outburst of senior security operatives against the burial made him issue the threat.

Apologising, Kanu noted despite the fact he is in the mourning period but he went too far, stressing that “children should always be left out”.

Kanu’s tweets read: “This Friday, mourners in Biafra will come together to attend the funeral for my beloved parents, Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Nmenme Kanu.

“During this time of mourning, the Indigenous People of Biafra are living in a constant state of fear.

“The Abia State Commissioner of Police is threatening to disrupt the funeral and there continues to be a large military presence in the area, which has a history of inflicting violence against the IPOB.

“This has caused a range of emotions for me. I have now gone from an extreme sense of sadness after losing both of my parents, to an extreme sense of anger knowing that the mourners are in grave danger.

“In this time of immense grieving and anger, I made threats against the children of the Police Commissioner and other Nigerian officials on my radio programmme, Radio Biafra.

“This was wrong and I sincerely apologize. Children should always be off-limits.

“It was my intention to bring global awareness to the threats and imminent danger the Government has placed on my family and community in hopes that shining a global spotlight on the actions of the Government will prevent them from inciting violence against my people. In doing so, I went too far.

“It is my great hope that the Indigenous People of Biafra can mourn in peace on Friday and can live in peace every single day forward.” The Nation