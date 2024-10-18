The NNPC Limited – Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (NNPC-CNL JV) has made a significant near-field oil discovery with the successful drilling of the Meji NW-1 well, located in Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) 49 within the shallow offshore area of the Western Niger Delta.

The area, recently converted to the PIA 2021 terms, is a critical part of Nigeria’s energy production landscape.

Chevron’s General Manager, Policy Government and Public Affairs, Olusoga Oduselu, disclosed this in a Friday statement titled, “NNPC-CNL Joint Venture successfully drills the Meji NW-1 Well.”

According to the statement, the well was spud on September 2, 2024, reaching a total depth of 8,983 feet by September 13.

It encountered approximately 690 feet of hydrocarbons within Miocene sands, appraising an extension of the already productive Meji field.

The well operations were concluded on October 2, and the drilling rig has since left the location, according to the official statement.

“This accomplishment is consistent with CNL’s intention to continue developing and growing its Nigerian resources,” the company stated, adding that the success aligns with Chevron’s broader global exploration goals.

These include “finding new resources that extend the life of producing assets in existing operating areas and deliver production with shorter development cycle times.”

The discovery adds momentum to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, signalling the continued strength of its offshore potential.

The NNPC-CNL JV expressed its commitment to working with the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to ensure the continued development of the country’s oil and gas resources.

“We will continue to collaborate with the Nigerian government and other stakeholders to support the development of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and the Nigerian economy in general,” the statement emphasised.

With the energy sector playing a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economy, this discovery is expected to bolster both production levels and investor confidence in the region’s untapped potential.