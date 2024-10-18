The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ijanikin Police Station, Lagos State Police Command, CSP Bolaji Olugbenga, is dead.

The DPO was said to have slumped in the office and died before he could be rushed to a hospital on Thursday night.

The news of his death has thrown the officers attached to the station into mourning.

A police officer from the Division, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the body of the officer had been moved to a mortuary.

“He slumped in the office on Thursday and was quickly rushed to the hospital. But sadly, we lost him,” he said.

The state police command has yet to issue a statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.