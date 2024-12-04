The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive through the Federal Ministry of Transportation, has announced that the NRC will operate end-of-the-year special train services in commemoration of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, NRC, Yakub Mahmood, it was stated that this end-of-the-year special train service on scheduled passenger trains is part of the government’s gesture towards an enjoyable end-of-the-year celebration.

Mahmood said the dates and modalities of the end-of-the-year special train service will be communicated in due course.