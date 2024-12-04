The Public Relations Officer for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, has blamed the high rate of missing girls and ritual killings involving females in the state on “hookups”.

The Ogun PPRO made this statement on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday, where she was invited as a special guest to speak on the topic ‘Hookup Culture: Impact on Youth Values and Relationships’.

Hookup is a slang used to describe brief, casual sexual relations between individuals. Odutola described the hookup culture as a menace prevalent among young girls and attributed this to the surge in cases of missing girls and female victims of ritual killings in the state.

“Today, we have lots of reports of missing persons. By the time we start an investigation, not less than 10 young girls and ladies go missing daily.

“In-depth investigations also reveal that those cases are not by accidents. Most of them are connected to hookup channels and apps. They fall victim to strangers who causally invite them to unknown places, and eventually fall victim to being used for ritual purposes,” said Odutola.

The PPRO noted that Ogun State has an ugly history with the cases of missing girls and ritual killings.

In October, the Ogun Police Command declared Testimony John, an 18-year-old girl, missing. The 18-year-old was sent on an errand to Saabo Market in Sagamu and did not return home.

A month before then, in September, the police launched a manhunt for the killers of Habibat Akinsanya, a 17-year-old secondary school student who was abducted and murdered in the state.