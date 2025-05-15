The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 21 academic programmes for the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) following a rigorous accreditation exercise conducted across universities nationwide.

The Vice Chancellor of UNIPORT, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, announced this development to journalists in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He stated that the NUC’s approval marked a significant milestone for both the management and students of the university.

“Out of the 22 academic programmes presented to the NUC for evaluation, 21 received full accreditation status, while one was granted interim accreditation,” he said.

“This reflects a 100 per cent success rate in UNIPORT’s October/November 2024 accreditation exercise conducted by the NUC.”

Georgewill, who did not mention the newly accredited courses, attributed the achievement to the dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment of the university’s management to delivering quality education.

He commended members of staff and other stakeholders for their commitment towards the realisation of the institution’s academic objectives.

“This 100 per cent success is a testament to the tireless efforts of every member of the UNIPORT community. The positive outcome is the result of strategic planning, teamwork, and a collective vision for academic excellence,” he added.

The vice chancellor noted that this accomplishment reinforced the university’s standing as one of Nigeria’s leading institutions for advanced learning and research.