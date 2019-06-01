Ogun Assembly repeals ex-Gov. Amosun’s appointments, financial deals

June 1, 2019 0

The Ogun State House of Assembly  on Friday passed a bill and three resolutions nullifying all appointments and financial agreements made  by the Ibikunle Amosun administration  between February 1 and May 28.

The  lawmakers  unanimously passed  resolution suspending  the elevation of 75 traditional rulers by ex-governor  Ibikunle Amosun recently.

The Assembly also  passed a resolution directing  the new  Dapo Abiodun government  to dissolve  all local government  areas and local council development areas  in the state.

The Speaker,  Suraju  Adekunbi, also announced the appointment of  Olusola Sonuga as the new Majority Leader of the House.

The passage of the bill titled,  H. B 047/OG/2019- Nullification of Irregularities  (Amendment) Law, 2019’ at  plenary  followed the suspension of the Assembly’s standing orders 45 -48 to allow for the consecutive second and third reading of the bill.

The Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo,  said  the bill was an amendment to the one earlier passed by the Assembly at the inception of  the Ibikunle Amosun  government to reverse all irregularities, especially on the  over 2, 000 workers employed by the  Gbenga Daniel administration a few months to the inception  of the  immediate past  government.

In  their separate submissions, members, including Oluomo, Akinpelu Aina, Oludare Kadiri, Jemili Akingbade, Adebowale Ojuri, Jimi Otukoya and  Akanbi Bankole said the last-minute appointments, upgrading and employment by the last administration did not follow due process.

They  also  submitted that all financial transactions with any financial institution done by the administration not approved  by the  Assembly  should  not be honoured by the  Dapo Abiodun  government.

The lawmakers urged all the chairmen to hand over government property in their custody to the most senior officer  in their agencies.

The assembly however  directed all council  political office holders to hand over to the Head of Local Government Administration in their  councils and LCDAs.

It  urged  council chairmen and other leaders to appear before the  House  on  June 7  to defend the  allegations of gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds levelled against them.

Meanwhile,  Abiodun on Friday  promised to announce the official day for the payment of salary to the workers in the next two days.

The governor  said this during a Thanksgiving ceremony  at Egba Central Mosque,Kobiti in  Abeokuta as part of the activities  marking his  inauguration  on Wednesday.

He decried non-payment of salaries and allowances to workers by the state government, promising to clear the backlog of debts his government inherited.

He said, “I will ensure I pay all my workers as and  when due.

“I am going to announce in the next two days  when I will be paying salary every  month and it  will not fail whether I get allocation from Abuja  or not.”

