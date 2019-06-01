Ogun Assembly repeals ex-Gov. Amosun’s appointments, financial deals

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Friday passed a bill and three resolutions nullifying all appointments and financial agreements made by the Ibikunle Amosun administration between February 1 and May 28.

The lawmakers unanimously passed resolution suspending the elevation of 75 traditional rulers by ex-governor Ibikunle Amosun recently.

The Assembly also passed a resolution directing the new Dapo Abiodun government to dissolve all local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

The Speaker, Suraju Adekunbi, also announced the appointment of Olusola Sonuga as the new Majority Leader of the House.

The passage of the bill titled, H. B 047/OG/2019- Nullification of Irregularities (Amendment) Law, 2019’ at plenary followed the suspension of the Assembly’s standing orders 45 -48 to allow for the consecutive second and third reading of the bill.

The Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, said the bill was an amendment to the one earlier passed by the Assembly at the inception of the Ibikunle Amosun government to reverse all irregularities, especially on the over 2, 000 workers employed by the Gbenga Daniel administration a few months to the inception of the immediate past government.

In their separate submissions, members, including Oluomo, Akinpelu Aina, Oludare Kadiri, Jemili Akingbade, Adebowale Ojuri, Jimi Otukoya and Akanbi Bankole said the last-minute appointments, upgrading and employment by the last administration did not follow due process.

They also submitted that all financial transactions with any financial institution done by the administration not approved by the Assembly should not be honoured by the Dapo Abiodun government.

The lawmakers urged all the chairmen to hand over government property in their custody to the most senior officer in their agencies.

The assembly however directed all council political office holders to hand over to the Head of Local Government Administration in their councils and LCDAs.

It urged council chairmen and other leaders to appear before the House on June 7 to defend the allegations of gross misconduct and misappropriation of public funds levelled against them.

Meanwhile, Abiodun on Friday promised to announce the official day for the payment of salary to the workers in the next two days.

The governor said this during a Thanksgiving ceremony at Egba Central Mosque,Kobiti in Abeokuta as part of the activities marking his inauguration on Wednesday.

He decried non-payment of salaries and allowances to workers by the state government, promising to clear the backlog of debts his government inherited.

He said, “I will ensure I pay all my workers as and when due.

“I am going to announce in the next two days when I will be paying salary every month and it will not fail whether I get allocation from Abuja or not.”