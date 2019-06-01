Ihedioha: Okorocha leaves office without handover notes to new governor – Imo govt

Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, on Friday said that his predecessor, Rochas Okorocha, did not hand any documents over to him.

Ihedioha’s Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji, said that Okorocha left the Government House without any “documentary record”.

He said, “The immediate past governor did not hand any documentary evidence, paper or record over to the new governor.

“Governor Emeka Ihedioha went to Government House for the first time today (Friday) and I can tell you that the place is in a bad shape. There is nothing to show that the former governor handed anything over to his successor.”

Asked how many official vehicles Okorocha handed to Ihedioha, Osuji said, “There is no record so I can’t tell you how many official vehicles the former governor left behind.”

The immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Mark Uchendu, had said that Okorocha properly handed over to his successor.

But he was unable to say how many official vehicles Okorocha handed over to Ihedioha.

In the same vein, Osuji said that the new administration in Imo State would comply with the June 1 deadline for the implementation of the directive banning state governors from managing local government funds.

Osuji, who said the Ihedioha-led administration would abide with the directive issued by the Nigerian Governors Forum, said, “The governors are working under the platform of the NGF and I know that the Imo State Government would abide by any agreement reached by the body.

“I am not entirely speaking for the state government but the governors preferred to work as a group on the auspices of NGF.

“It is a constitutional thing and the governors prefer to address the issue as a group