Several travellers met a tragic end on Wednesday when bandits reportedly planted explosives along the Dansadau-Gusau road in Zamfara State.

Lifeless bodies were repordely scattered by the roadside as stunned passersby looked on in horror.

The development comes just two days after a bandit-planted explosive blew off a bridge in Zamfara State’s Maru Local Government Area.

One person was killed in the incident that occurred on Sunday. Residents said the terrorists planted the explosive during their mission to attack Unguwar Galadima in the local government area.