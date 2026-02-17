The Ogun State Government has announced the clearance of pension and gratuity arrears owed to workers who retired between 2012 and 2020, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of retirees.

The Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, disclosed this on Tuesday during a media parley organised by the Ogun State Ministry of Budget and Planning.

Okubadejo explained that the backlog was linked to the Defined Benefits Scheme, under which retirees receive monthly pension payments, stressing that the present administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun has not defaulted on pension obligations since assuming office.

“Since the inception of this administration, we have not missed a single month of pension payment. What we inherited were arrears tied to the Defined Benefits Scheme,” he said.

According to him, annual pension payments rose from ₦6.7 billion in 2019 to ₦20 billion in 2025, with projections showing a possible increase to ₦40 billion by 2029.

He disclosed that the state had so far paid ₦23.3 billion in gratuities covering retirees from 2012 to 2020, alongside ₦32.8 billion in outstanding gratuities for local government retirees inherited by the administration.

Okubadejo added that between 2019 and July 2, 2025, the state disbursed ₦93.26 billion in pensions under the Defined Benefits Scheme and ₦94.78 billion to local government pensioners.

He assured that the remaining backlog would be cleared as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) continues to improve, noting that over 300 workers who retired in July 2025 are currently receiving six-month palliatives pending the completion of their pension documentation.

The commissioner also described the newly approved Additional Pension Benefits (APB) as the first of its kind in Nigeria, adding that amendments to the state’s pension law would be pursued to formally integrate the scheme.

On the state’s fiscal outlook, Okubadejo revealed that the 2026 budget increased from ₦1.054 trillion in 2025 to ₦1.668 trillion, while Ogun’s economy expanded from ₦3.5 trillion in 2019 to ₦18.96 trillion in 2026.

He added that IGR grew from ₦50 billion in 2019 to ₦240 billion in 2025, with projections of ₦512 billion this year.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Olaolu Olabimtan, said the 2026 budget reflects strong fiscal reforms, noting an 85 per cent budget execution rate in 2024 and sustained financial stability.

Other commissioners highlighted sectoral achievements, including massive road construction, increased healthcare funding, rail extension plans, education support programmes, and expanded housing projects across the state.