Ohanaeze Ndigbo, governors establish Alaigbo Stabilization Fund

South-East governors, in conjunction with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have agreed to set up a driving force for the development of Igbo land known as Alaigbo Stabilization Fund.

The Fund is intended to develop Igbo land to the status of Catalonia in Spain and Bayern in Germany.

Towards this objective, a 50-man steering committee made up of experts and professionals in banking, finance, and development economics drawn from the diaspora and all the southeast states have been set up to draft the basis of Alaigbo Stabilization Fund and its governance protocol.

The committee has as its chairman, a renowned economist and development expert and former Economic Adviser to President Obasanjo, Prof. Osita Ogbu, while Anyim Ude, will serve as its Secretary.

Other members of the Committee are Mac Atasia, Ike Chioke, Patrick Okigbo, Nnanna Anyim Ude, Nick Okoye, and Ndy Onukwuesi.

Others are Emeka Onwuka, Dave Nwachukwu, Aloysius Ihezie, Bernard Orbika, Ngozi Odumuko, Jerome Okolo, Emeka Ugwuoju and Reginald Ihebuzor.

Also in the committee are Ben Nwawudu, Monye Chuka, Sam Amadi, Joe Abah, Ede Solomon, Barrister Nwachukwu, Prof. Ejiofor of WIC and Air Vice Marshall Obierika.

Also included are Prof. Epiphany Azinge, Prof. Viola Onwuliri, Charles Nwodo, Kalu Onuma, Solomon E. Adimora, Uzodinmma Okpara, Tony Okeke, Okey Nwadinobi, Onyeka Onwenu, Ann Aligwe, Ebere Onwudiwe, Emma Onyilofor, AIG Grace Okudo, Chukwuma Agu, and Prof.Joy Ezeilo.

Also on the list are Ambassador Alex Nwofe, Ben Ezenta, Ebere Enemchukwu, Max Osita Okonkwo, Grace Uwazuike, Ken C. Nwekpa and Ferdinand Agu.

Commenting on the Stabilization Fund, John Nnia Nwodo, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, said that it would involve all Igbo sons and daughters at home and the diaspora, adding that any contribution by anybody would be an investment from which he will be receiving dividends.

Nwodo said that the Fund would drive investment in the South East such that every Igbo investor or entrepreneur would want to take advantage of the incentives it would provide.

He said that members of the committee were carefully chosen based on their individual learning, competence and exposure, according to a release by Emeka Attamah, special adviser, Media and Publicity to the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.