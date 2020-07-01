Insecurity: Buratai didn’t relocate to Katsina, says Army

The Nigerian Army says the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, is in Katsina State on an operational tour of formations and units under 8 Division to assess their operational readiness.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said on Tuesday the Army chief was not relocating to the state due to increasing attacks and killings by bandits.

The clarification came on the heels of reports that the Army Chief would relocate to Katsina and remain in the state until banditry was rooted out.

Buratai is also expected to witness this year’s Army Day celebration which begins today and runs till July 6.

The celebration, which was originally planned to hold in Jos, the Plateau State capital, was rescheduled to Katsina to boost current military operations against banditry in the state and other parts of the Northwest.