Ondo, Plateau States shut borders over COVID-19

Ondo State has closed its borders neighbouring Ekiti, Edo, Osun, Kogi and Ogun states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure will be effective from 6.00 pm on Thursday, April 2.

According to the state government, the directive which was given on Wednesday follows the rise in the number of persons infected by the virus.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, the decision was taken after observing the possibility of the disease spreading into the state.

The closure of the border means no vehicles will be allowed into the state from any of the neighbouring states.

Ojogo explained that a monitoring team, including security operatives has been set up and mobilized to ensure that the directive is followed to the letter.

Also, the Chairman, Plateau State COVID-19 Taskforce, Governor Simon Lalong has directed that all entry and exists routes to the state should be closed as from April 2, 2020, to complement the measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Coordinating Secretary, Plateau State Taskforce on the pandemic, Professor Danladi Atu said the governor gave the directive after careful assessment of the situation adding that as from Thursday, no one will be allowed to come in or leave the state.

Professor Atu reaffirmed that so far, there has been no recorded case of the disease in Plateau State. He added that even though some suspected samples have been taken for examination, none has turned out positive.

He pointed out that the Taskforce has continued enforcement of regulations earlier issued, adding that so far, there was substantial compliance while the government was working to ensure total adherence by all citizens.

The SSG who expressed concerned that transport operators were yet to fully comply and still carrying passengers as they previously did added that the state government will further call them again for further engagement where they will be issued a last warning.

“Some religious organisations who flouted the order by gathering more than 50 people last week have been invited by security agencies and have equally apologised and made the undertaking not to violate government orders again. There is also enhanced sensitisation particularly at the grassroots level as we have engaged stakeholders cutting across all sectors.”

SSG further stated that local governments have also keyed into the work of the State Task Force and replicating what the task force was doing at the state level in terms of sensitisation and enforcement.

He threatened that the state government will not hesitate to shut down any religious organisation or any group that disregard the order.

Professor Atu equally averred that traders selling food items are to henceforth maintain the five meters distance directive adding that the government had already established the Plateau State COVID-19 Support Fund