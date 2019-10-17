Ondo State First Lady, US Commercial Counselor for Lagos Women Fitness Fair

The Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs. Betty Akeredolu and the Acting Commercial Counselor of the United States to Nigeria, Mrs. Christine Kelley, have confirmed their participation at the Lagos Women Fitness Fair 2019, holding at the BICS Garden and Boat Club, Lekki Waterfront, Lagos on November 2, 2019.

The Fair which is specifically focused on women fitness is part of the highlights of this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM). Mrs. Akeredolu, who herself, survived breast cancer some 22years ago, is the Founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN).

The event which is being coordinated by Curves Ladies-only fitness franchise and BRECAN, will feature new trends in fitness, exercise demos, diet/meal plans, fitness apparels, healthy foods and drinks, and lots more.

Addressing the media in Lagos, Mr. Emma Esinnah, Country Director of Curves International which is the largest female fitness group in the world, with over 7,000 outlets in 94 countries, observed that the Fair has three specific objectives, “the first of which is to sensitize women to the benefits of fitness in fighting common illnesses including cancers. The second is to encourage women to make necessary lifestyle changes, for their health and happiness; and finally to feature services, products and solutions that support fitness and a healthy lifestyle for women”.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women worldwide, with about 1.38million new cases and about 458,000 deaths recorded every year.

On the relevance of a fitness programme in addressing the scourge of breast cancer, Mrs. Akeredolu agrees that “unfit and obese people risk many life-threatening illnesses, including: cancers, hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, cataract, depression, heart conditions, respiratory diseases, lymphatic diseases, circulatory problems, neurological problems, etc.” And that most of these illnesses, according to experts, can be controlled through appropriate lifestyle, including physical activity, healthy diet, etc.

Mr. Esinnah also confirmed that some health facilities have been contacted to conduct tests and screenings, including mobile mammography, body fat analysis, etc, saying that “there will also be health talks on fitness and diet; health screeners; fitness demos, healthy food and drinks sampling; demonstrations of Self-managed quick exercises for professional women, exhibitions, among”

He therefore called on companies with women-focused products and services, especially those related to health and fitness, to contact the organizers to exhibit them and make them accessible to women.