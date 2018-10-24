Oshiomhole seeks court order to avoid EFCC probe

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to strike out a suit seeking an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate allegations of corruption against him.

Justice Anwuli Chikere on Tuesday fixed November 19 for the hearing of the notice of preliminary objection filed by Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State.

The plaintiff, Bishop Osadolor Ochei, had on October 28, 2016, petitioned the EFCC asking the commission to investigate some corruption allegations against Oshiomhole as governor of Edo State.

Dissatisfied with EFCC’s alleged refusal to look into the case, Ochei filed the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/628/ 2018, before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order of mandamus to compel the EFCC to arrest and commence criminal proceedings against Oshiomhole over alleged financial fraud while he was governor of Edo State.

The plaintiff attached to his suit 86 exhibits.

His lawyer, West Idahosa, had told the court that there were documents and electronic pictures of palatial houses credited to the former governor, whose earnings throughout his lifetime, according to the plaintiff, could not have been able to afford.

Idahosa added, among other allegations, that there was evidence of diversion of Edo State funds by Oshiomhole.

He said there were also vouchers of exorbitant airfares that the former governor allegedly incurred.

But Oshiomhole, via a notice of preliminary objection filed before the court, through his lawyer, Damien Dodo (SAN), contended that the plaintiff lacked the locus standi to institute the legal action.

He also specifically asked the court to strike out the plaintiff’s first prayer for being premature and incompetent.

In the notice of preliminary objection hinged on 10 grounds, the former governor contended that the applicant having failed to file the suit for judicial review within three months of the occurrence of the subject of the suit, the suit had become academic exercise.