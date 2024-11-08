Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared three days mourning for the late Chief of Army Staff of the federation, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja.

The State government also directed that half mast flags should be flown in the state during the same period.

This was stated in the release by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, who disclosed that Condolence Registers has also been opened at the government house and Governor’s office for the condolence messages of the people of Osun.

According to the information Commissioner, the death of the late COAS was devastating, a collosal loss to humanity and the nation.

“The government is sad at this irreparable loss of one of the Glory of Osun state, and we particularly condole with the Lagbaja family of Ilobu, the Olobu of Ilobu and everyone”, the commissioner lamented.

The mourning period started Thursday November 7, 2024

The late COAS died aged 56.