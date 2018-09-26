Osun guber: SPN condemns APC vote deal with Omisore

Full text:

Osun people must know their true enemies!

The Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), Osun state chapter, sternly frowns at the fraudulent ‘vote deal’ between the two contending parties (PDP and APC) and candidate of the SDP, Iyiola Omisore.

While this deal itself, no matter the party it favours, reflect not just the rottenness of these political parties but also confirms our position in the SPN that there is no fundamental difference between the APC and other anti-masses parties.

In a desperate attempt to end the anti-poor APC government many persons, despite understanding that the SDP is not different from the anti-masses APC, desperately voted for Omisore and PDP as lesser evils to protest the cruel rule of the APC.

The vote gotten by the PDP and SDP is a clear reflection of mass rejection of the APC administration. Yes, the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), the only party with genuine pro-masses programmes, contested in this election with the aim of providing a genuine alternative to anti-masses party, but the rotten and monetized politics impeded on our intervention.

The deal, which might eventually favour the APC, is nothing but trading the anger of the people against the APC for material gains. The people of Osun state, have had to endure several unbearable attacks against them not just during the 8 years of APC in the state, also through the ruthless rule of the PDP and AD for years. These corrupt politicians were looking the other way when the masses were being attacked by various administrations. Only the Socialist Party of Nigeria(SPN) joined workers and the masses in their day-to-day struggle against these ruthless rulers; we also provided a political alternative for the masses.

Patently, for Omisore and his cronies, their selfish interest comes before the aspirations of the people. This is nothing different from sending the people back to the dragon’s jaws! It reduces whatever talk Omisore has made about rescuing the state to mere absurdity.

This rotten deal, also exposes the extent which these anti-masses parties promote godfatherism, gangsterism and monetization of politics. We urge the people of Osun not to be deceived; there are no differences among these corrupt politicians. As we have always argued, that a vote for SDP or PDP is not diderent from a vote for the APC, because they all agree on policies that deny the masses good welfare while their pockets continue to grow bigger with the people’s resources.

Meanwhile, the PDP, despite the history of rottenness trailing it, also got its vote on the basis of mass rejection of the APC and monetization of politics. Yet, the PDP, like the APC, consider Omisore, more important than the people. Truly, it is the case of people voting and riggers deciding! This indicates, that there is no fundamental difference between PDP and APC, and the people must be prepared for a resolute struggle irrespective of the party that will emerge after the election.

To truly rescue Osun state and Nigeria, requires socialist programmes. These programmes, which the SPN and its candidate (Comrade Alfred Adegoke) campaigned with, are provision of free and quality education and healthcare, industrilasation of the state under the control of workers and masses, infrastructural projects across the state, creation of regular and pensionable jobs, among others. However, as we have always argued, to provide these, cost of governance must be reduced to ensure that public officers are placed on similar salary scheme with civil servants. Also, the fraudulent contract system, which has been an avenue by corrupt politicians to rob the state through inflated project and litter the state with uncompleted projects, must be abolished. Alternately, the SPN campaigned for a well-equipped public work system, to ensure that works are done by the people at reasonable costs while also providing employment opportunities for many. These are pro-masses programmes that the SPN is campaigning for.

Notably, no other party is campaigning with these programmes, they all agree to the corrupt and anti-masses method of governance. It is on this basis, that all genuine change-seekers must join the Socialist Party of Nigeria!

Signed.

Adaramoye Michael

State Publicity Secretary