Widespread condemnation has followed the detention of Fisayo Soyombo, founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, by the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Soyombo, a renowned investigative journalist celebrated for exposing corruption and systemic failures, has been held for three consecutive days.

His detention has sparked nationwide calls for his immediate release and intensified concerns about press freedom in Nigeria.

In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday, November 29, FIJ condemned the detention, describing it as an assault on press freedom.

“Journalism is not a crime! #FreeFisayoNow,” the organisation stated, while calling for Soyombo’s immediate release and urging the military to preserve critical evidence confiscated from him.

“All his devices have been seized. We call on the Nigerian Army to protect this evidence and ensure the truth is not suppressed,” FIJ emphasised.

This incident has added Soyombo to a growing list of journalists detained by security operatives in Nigeria.

Soyombo is no stranger to persecution for his investigative work. In 2021, he was briefly detained after publishing an exposé on police corruption.

The current detention has triggered an outcry across social media platforms, particularly on X, with #FreeFisayoNow gaining traction as Nigerians, rights groups, and activists express outrage.

Amnesty International Nigeria called for his “immediate and unconditional release,” labelling the detention as “arbitrary and unlawful.”

Activist Aisha Yesufu also condemned the detention, urging the Nigerian Army to focus on terrorists instead of journalists. “Dear Nigerian Army, go and arrest Bello Turji, who has killed Nigerians and even your personnel. Leave Fisayo alone. Journalism is not a crime,” she posted on X.

Similarly, the International Centre for Investigative Reporting described the detention as an attack on press freedom, echoing widespread demands for Soyombo’s release.

Despite public pressure, the Nigerian Army has yet to confirm the detention or provide an official explanation.

Efforts to reach Army spokesperson Clement Nwachukwu proved unsuccessful as text messages went unanswered.

Reporters Without Borders has repeatedly ranked Nigeria as one of West Africa’s most dangerous countries for journalists in 2024.

In its recent data, Nigeria placed poorly on the World Press Freedom Index, ranking 115th out of 180 countries. – Punch.