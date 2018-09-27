Oyo Info Commissioner loses dad

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun on Wednesday lost his dad, Alhaji Adegboyega Arulogun at the age of 84.

Alhaji Arulogun, a three-time former commissioner in the state, died at a private hospital in Ibadan after a brief illness.

According to a statement by Toye Arulogun, Alhaji Arulogun, until his death was a devoted Muslim, a community leader, defender of justice, and an exemplary man who believed in the cause of a common man.

Alhaji Arulogun, born October 1, 1934 who attended St Peters Primary School, Aremo, Olivet High School, Oyo and the University of Lagos, Lagos, was a prominent and very active member of Ibadan Elders’ Counci, Oluyole Club Lagos. He was a labour union leader in his active days in the media industry.

He was a pioneer broadcaster, a former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) consultant, former General Manager, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Channel 7 and 10 and former Marketing Director, NTA among other exploits in the media industry. .

He was the Editor of Nigeria’s first Celluloid movie, Kongi’s Harvest and had many successful productions on the NTA Network among which are: Ogunde: Man of the Theatre, 5 Days in Badagry, Dance for Harvest, Festac 77 and Born to Live among several others.

Late Alhaji Arulogun will be buried later Thursday.