Oyo: Supreme Court dethrones Eleruwa of Eruwa

The Supreme Court on Friday dethroned the Eleruwa of Eruwa in Oyo State, Oba Samuel Adebayo-Adegbola.

A five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Muhammad Dattijo dismissed the appeal by Adebayo-Adegbola and six others.

The appellants had appealed against the concurrent decisions of the Oyo State High Court and the Court of Appeal which both ruled against them over the chieftaincy tussle.

In upholding the decisions of the two lower courts, the apex court, on Friday, resolved all the five issues raised in the appeal against the appellants.

The panel unanimously held that the appeal lacked merit and substance.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the lead judgment, said the authorities cited by the plaintiffs/appellants in their appeal had no bearing on their case.

Justice Kekere-Ekun held, “The appeal has no merit and it is hereby dismissed.

“I made no order as to cost.

“Parties are to bear their cost. The appeal is dismissed.”

The appellants in the appeal were: Adebayo-Adegbola (Eleruwa), Chief Samuel Salako Adewusi (Odofin Eruwa, who is said to be deceased), Chief Femi Atanda-Jagun of Eruwa, Chief I.O. Olabode-Olukuton of Eruwa, Chief Idowu Okeowo-Asipa of Eruwa, Chief E. Ojebisi-Baale of Agbe Eruwa and Mr Kasali Sangotikun.