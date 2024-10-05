The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has apologised for saying tithing is a prerequisite for making heaven.

The apology came after a video clip of his sermon surfaced online. In the clip, the cleric declared that paying tithe was critical for going to heaven.

The sermon sparked outrage, with many criticising him for prioritising financial gain over spiritual guidance.

The Founder of Power City International Ministry, Pastor Abel Damina, is among pastors who have been preaching against the payment of tithe.

Damina argued that Jesus never paid or accepted tithes in the Bible.

“Why are you (pastors) asking for tithe; if you look at the book of Acts, nobody paid tithe to anybody. Jesus didn’t pay tithe, Jesus didn’t receive tithe,” he said.

But Adeboye, in a new video, issued an apology for his statement linking the payment of tithes to salvation.

The revered cleric admitted that his statement that Christians who refused to pay tithes might not enter heaven lacked Biblical backing.

Adeboye, who spoke during RCCG’s National Youth Convention, clarified that salvation depends on following peace and holiness, as stated in the Scriptures rather than on financial contributions to the church.

He, however, said payment of 10 per cent as tithe was for beginners.

“I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’,” he said.

Reacting, a former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Samson Ayokunle, commended Adeboye for apologising, saying the action showed “extreme humility.”

“Pastor Adeboye is an unusual human being and a special breed that God gave to our generation. He is humility personified and I thank God for his life,” he added.

Also, the International Secretary, Ecumenical Synods of Bishops, Archbishops, Apostles and Senior Clergy, London, Archbishop Osazee Williams said, “There is nobody who does not make mistakes. The scripture revealed to us at a point that it repented God that he made man. That means God regretted it. Jesus also said at a point ‘I choose 12 but one is the devil’ It shows that no man is above mistake.

“Now that papa said that it was an error, I was humbled and was clapping my hands for such an act of humility. Very few people will put pride aside, and apologise on such a matter.”

But the President and Head of the Baptist Church in Ogun State, Rev. Oyewale Oyeniyi, insisted that violation of tithe payment was disobedience, adding that anyone who disobeyed God would go to hell.

He said, “My conclusion on whether a person who refuses to pay tithe will make heaven or not is that if God says we should pay tithe and someone refuses to do so, that is disobedience and I think that every disobedient person will not make heaven.

“There might not be a phrase in the Bible that anybody that doesn’t give tithe will go to hell, but the truth of the matter is that if God is demanding for our tithe and it has been established in the scripture that God is demanding for it, violating that simply means that you are disobeying God’s instruction and I do not see anybody capable of disobeying God going to heaven.”

The cleric’s apology also reignited debates on social media about the role of tithing in the Christian faith. While some argued that it’s a biblical principle that promotes generosity, others described it as outdated and exploitative.

A controversial online personality, Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, urged other pastors to emulate Adeboye.

“I’m glad that Papa Adeboye came out now to say this, so imagine the ones that will not come out to apologise. Imagine the ones that have manipulated the minds of the people, that have twisted the right words and the right message of the Bible to suit their own narratives?

“Which other things have they (pastors) told us, that is not in the Bible? That is what I’m concerned about. How many things have they manipulated that is not in the Bible?”

Other Nigerians on X (formerly known as Twitter) also shared their views on the debate.

A tweep, Nurudeen Oloyede, said, “This is not an apology. Baba simply manipulated people to pay more than just 10 per cent.”

Another user, Prince Charming, said, “This is why it is good to study your Bible. All these men of God, most of them, are just business oriented using ‘in the name of Jesus’ to keep increasing their bank accounts.”

Ajebo Danny said, “If not that Nigerians are cowards, they should be clamouring for a refund for all the years they have been stolen from. You can’t manipulate and gaslight people for years to pay tithe with the threat of missing heaven and come now to say you were wrong just like that. REFUND!”

Stanley Amanfu said, “Another error, he (Adeboye) said again is ‘it is wrong to limit you to 10 per cent’, once it comes to tithe, the scripture has not said it is more than one-tenth. Why do they like preaching otherwise?”