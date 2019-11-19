Payroll system: We won’t enrol on IPPIS – ASUU insists

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) insists its members will not enrol on  the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The body said on Monday  it would decide its next action should the Federal Government decide to stop the salaries of its members.

The ASUU National Vice-President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, stated these during an interview with newsmen at the ASUU Heroes’ Day celebration in Abuja.

The union met with the National Assembly  on October 28 to make  its known  on the IPPIS.

When asked what they would do if their salaries were stopped for non-compliance with IPPIS, Osodeke  said they “will know what to do when we get there”.

He added, “We have made our position known to the government and they said  they would get back to us. So, we are expecting their reaction.

“Our position is that ASUU will not join the  IPPIS the way it is. We have maintained that there is nowhere in the world where the salaries and wages of university workers   are paid from the central.

“Each university has a governing council and it is the council which employes all the workers, not the civil service commission. Therefore, the council must determine the mode of payment of the workers, not the Office of the Accountant General (of the Federation).

“On if our salaries are stopped, when we get there, we will know what to do.”

On sex-for-marks in some universities, the ASUU chief  said some lecturers had been sacked  and others jailed for sexual misconduct, noting that the union would not tolerate such behaviour.

 

