Payroll system: We won’t enrol on IPPIS – ASUU insists

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) insists its members will not enrol on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

The body said on Monday it would decide its next action should the Federal Government decide to stop the salaries of its members.

The ASUU National Vice-President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, stated these during an interview with newsmen at the ASUU Heroes’ Day celebration in Abuja.

The union met with the National Assembly on October 28 to make its known on the IPPIS.

When asked what they would do if their salaries were stopped for non-compliance with IPPIS, Osodeke said they “will know what to do when we get there”.

He added, “We have made our position known to the government and they said they would get back to us. So, we are expecting their reaction.

“Our position is that ASUU will not join the IPPIS the way it is. We have maintained that there is nowhere in the world where the salaries and wages of university workers are paid from the central.

“Each university has a governing council and it is the council which employes all the workers, not the civil service commission. Therefore, the council must determine the mode of payment of the workers, not the Office of the Accountant General (of the Federation).

“On if our salaries are stopped, when we get there, we will know what to do.”

On sex-for-marks in some universities, the ASUU chief said some lecturers had been sacked and others jailed for sexual misconduct, noting that the union would not tolerate such behaviour.