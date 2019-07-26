PDP adopts indirect primaries for Bayelsa, Kogi guber elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to conduct credible, transparent, free and fair primaries for the Bayelsa and Kogi states’ governorship elections.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview on Thursday, also advised the aspirants and would-be delegates to conduct themselves within the party’s rules and regulations before, during and after the primaries.

He stated that the party would adopt indirect primaries/delegate system for the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship primaries.

Ologbondiyan said, “The aspirants and the delegates should conduct themselves within the rules of the party. The party will conduct clean, clear, free, fair and transparent primaries. Candidates and delegates are advised to abide by the rules of the party.

“We will adopt indirect primaries. Our primaries have always been indirect and delegate system. We have always used indirect system in our primary election via delegate.

“We have ad-hoc and statutory delegate-ship. That is our normal (mode of) primary and we will definitely maintain that. There is no decision to change the mode of primaries.”

According to the governorship timetable signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.), the governorship primaries/state primary congresses for Bayelsa and Kogi State will hold on Tuesday, September 3 while the publication of delegates list by the PDP National Working Committee was slated for Friday, August 30.

The timetable indicated that state chapters of the party were expected to embark on membership drive for new and existing ones between July 01 and July 30.