PDP BOT member lauds Ugwuanyi on good governance

A member of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Mrs. Justina Eze, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his renewed vigour in advancing peace and good governance in the state.

Amb. Eze also commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the caliber of persons he appointed as members of his cabinet, describing them as a “worthy team that will effectively and diligently drive the reviewed policy thrust of your administration for the benefit of the people of Enugu State”.

The PDP chieftain, who made the commendations in an open letter to the governor, congratulated all the Commissioners and Special Advisers, as well as other new appointees of the state government for “your well-deserved appointments”.

She urged them to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by putting in their best to ensure that his administration deliver fully on its promises.

“As a member of the Board of Trustees of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – the conscience of the party – I found it expedient to use this medium to commend Your Excellency (Gov. Ugwuanyi) on your renewed vigour in providing more democracy dividends to our people in Enugu State.

“I also applaud your choice of Commissioners, Special Advisers and other new appointees. They are a worthy team…., and I urged them to discharge their duties diligently and ensure that your sound vision for our dear state is fully actualized.

“The processes of the selection of these Commissioners were participatory indeed and this demonstrates your firm commitment to sustain and advance the tempo of peace and good governance in the state”, the BOT member said.

Amb. Eze added that the recent awards of contracts by the state government, for the execution of multiple developmental projects worth over N4.8 billion, was an eloquent testimony to Gov. Ugwuanyi’s resolve to continue to provide massive infrastructure across the state to make life more meaningful for the people.

She equally applauded the efforts of the state government in restoring the Enugu Urban Master-Plan as well as the planned upgrade of facilities in the state capital to sustain its enviable status as the historical capital of the Eastern region and one of the finest cities to live and do business in the country.