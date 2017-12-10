(BREAKING) PDP convention: Uche Secondus emerges party national chairman

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has emerged as the new chairman of the party.

Secondus defeated all the aspirants who contested the coveted position with him in the election which was held at Eagle Square, Abuja on Saturday.

The result of the election was declared in the early hours of Sunday.

Details of the poll had not been officially announced as of the time of going to press.

Secondus received strong backing of the 11 governors elected on the platform of the party, as they stood in solidarity with him throughout the exercise.

Governors of Rivers and Ekiti States, Messrs Nyesom Wike and Ayodele Fayose, actively mobilised support openly for the new party chair.

As of the time of filing this report, Secondus and Wike were still at the Eagle Square as the votes of the elections were being sorted and counted by members of the electoral committee.

The unflinching support by the governors was said to have boosted Secondus’ chance in the North where Adeniran had initial support.

A member of the party from the North said that “the northern caucus apart from Prof. Jerry Gana and Senator Ibrahim Mantu decided to support Secondus because he was the toast of the governors and the majority members of the party.”

Those who contested against him but lost were Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.

Others contestants, apart from Chief Olabode George, announced their withdrawal from the race shortly before the commencement of the exercise.

George said on Friday at a press briefing that he was withdrawing due to the refusal of the party to micro-zone the office of the national chairman to the South-West.

The party had zoned the office to the entire southern part of the country, while it also ceded the presidential ticket to the northern region.

However, while there were seven aspirants from the South-West Zone, only two showed interest from the South-South.

Others from the South-West included Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Chief Gbenga Daniel, Mr. Jimi Agbaje and Aderemi Olusegun.

All the aspirants except Ladoja, Dokpesi and Secondus eventually contested the election.