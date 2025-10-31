The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members nationwide to begin preparations for its forthcoming national convention, as it announced plans to challenge the court judgment that halted the scheduled convention at the Court of Appeal.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement issued on Friday, described the judgment as a direct assault on the party’s internal democracy.

Recall that despite the plan to hold its National Elective Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, internal tension continues to grip the party. Supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, remain dissatisfied with the leadership of the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum.

Their grievances centre on lingering disputes over the South-South zonal leadership, control of party structures in Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, and other states, as well as disagreements concerning the micro-zoning arrangement for the forthcoming convention.

The internal crisis ultimately escalated into a legal confrontation seeking to stop the convention.

As a result, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday issued an order preventing the PDP from going ahead with its scheduled convention in Ibadan until further notice.

In his ruling on the case marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025, Justice James Omotosho directed that the event be suspended until the party complies with the provisions of its constitution, the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, and the Electoral Act, 2022.

The suit was filed by three aggrieved members of the party — Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP Chairman), Amah Abraham Nnanna (Abia PDP Chairman), and Turnah Alabh George (PDP Secretary, South-South).

The plaintiffs asked the court to stop the PDP’s planned 2025 national convention in Ibadan, where new national officers were to be elected, alleging that the convention violated the Electoral Act and the PDP’s internal rules.

They argued that no valid congresses were conducted in 14 states before the PDP’s National Working Committee and National Executive Committee issued notice for the convention.

The nine defendants in the suit are: the Independent National Electoral Commission, the PDP, Samuel Anyanwu (National Secretary), Umar Bature (National Organising Secretary), the NWC, the NEC, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, Ali Odefa, and Emmanuel Ogidi.

In his judgment, Justice Omotosho held that evidence before the court showed that the PDP failed to comply with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the INEC guidelines, and the PDP’s constitution.

Justice Omotosho ruled that the party failed to hold valid state congresses before proceeding with plans for its national convention to elect new national officers.

He further observed that the PDP neglected to issue the mandatory 21-day notice for its meetings and congresses, a legal requirement meant to allow INEC to fulfill its oversight responsibilities.

As a result of these infractions, the judge ordered an immediate halt to the planned national convention. He directed the PDP to address all internal irregularities and comply fully with the provisions of the law before organizing any future convention.

Reacting, Ologunagba referenced the recent Supreme Court judgment that reaffirmed the authority of political parties to manage their internal affairs independently.

The statement read in part, “Peoples Democratic Party is appalled by the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja, presided over by Honorable Justice Kolawole Omotosho today, describing it as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process.

“However, the PDP states that the judgment of the court does not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

“Our Party notes the recent judgement of the Supreme Court which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs.”

He stated that the PDP has instructed its legal team to promptly file an appeal against the ruling, reaffirming the party’s commitment to protecting, defending, and advancing multi-party democracy in the country.

It continued, “The PDP therefore charges its members, Chapter and Organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the National Convention of our Party

“Nevertheless, the PDP as the leading opposition Party in Nigeria committed to the Rule of Law has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country.”