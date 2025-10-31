United States President Donald Trump has declared Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern’ in response to allegations of a Christian genocide in the country.

Trump announced his decision in a Truth Social post on Friday.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria. Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a “COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN” — But that is the least of it,” the US President said on Friday.

He added that when Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), something must be done.

As such, Trump said he is asking Congressman Riley Moore, together with Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, “to immediately look into this matter.”

He stated that the United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria and numerous other countries.

“We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World,” he added.