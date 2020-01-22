PDP hails judgment on Sokoto, Bauchi, Benue, Adamawa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , yesterday, commended the Supreme Court for upholding the wishes of the electorates in March 9 governorship elections in Sokoto, Bauchi, Benue and Adamawa states.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said there was no doubt the governors elected on its platform won their elections. It noted that any judgment to the contrary would have diminished the reputation of the apex court.

The Supreme Court had in separate judgments on Monday and Tuesday validated Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Samuel Ortom of Benue and Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State.

The PDP congratulated Tambuwal, Ortom, Fintiri and Mohammed, for their victories at the court and urged them to continue in the path of good governance for which they were elected, in line with the manifesto and vision of the party.

Regardless, the opposition party stated it will not be swayed by the judgment on the four states to abandon its request for a judicial review and reversal of the Supreme Court judgement that ousted Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State governor.

“This is because the miscarriage of justice in the Imo judgment is glaring, given the established fact that the Supreme Court conjured strange figures as votes and donated same to the APC and its candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and used the unfounded figure as basis to declare a party that came fourth as winner of the election.

“What is most embarrassing is that in allocating the conjured figures to the APC, the Supreme Court became caught in a web, as total number of votes suddenly jumped to 950,952, over and above INEC’s 823, 743 official number of accredited voters for the election.

“The PDP insists that only a judicial review will guarantee justice in this matter as the PDP, the people of Imo state and Nigerians at large are not ready to allow the Supreme Court to impose a governor other than the person elected by the people at the poll.”