PDP shops for 2023 presidential candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide consultation to explore ways members could agree to produce a consensus presidential candidate in 2023.

The party would reconcile aggrieved members in a bid to strengthen the party and get it prepared to take over power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the federal level in 2023.

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Senator Jibrin Walid, stated this at a press conference in Kaduna.

He said in the pursuit of a consensus candidate, the party would not deny any member the right to contest for its presidential ticket.

Walid, however, said the party would prefer members agree on a consensus candidate and work hard to ensure the party is strong and unbeatable in 2023.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) in consultation with relevant organs will reveal the plan for our presidential candidate. I don’t think there is anything wrong to allow anybody from any zone to show interest, but our collective decision will bring out an agreeable candidate. What is in our front is for us to work hard to unite the party by making it strongest and unbeatable in the next presidential election.

“Disunity among our PDP governors demand urgent intervention by the highest advisory body, the BOT which remains neutral all the time.

The Board of Trustees is making necessary arrangement to reconcile the crisis between the governors of Rivers, Nyeson Wike and Bayelsa, Seriake Dickson, and among party members in order to unite our party with a view of taking over government from the ruling party in 2023. We have directed the BOT committee on peace and conflicts to visit Edo, Kano, Lagos, Osun, Bayelsa and other states which are in conflicts to make peace.

“I enjoin all members to stay away from hate speeches and avoid abusive languages. All we need now is consultations and dialogue in solving our problems and not dismissal or suspension. All members must respect the dignity and supremacy of the party.

“Reconciliations should continue in the units, wards, local government councils, states and nationally. A committee has been directed to start working on why we lost the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states,” he said.

Asked whether the PDP would adopt Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, he replied: “After all, Atiku couldn’t have been adjudged to have failed in the last presidential elections,” Walid said.

“Atiku is a Nigerian. Has he really failed in that (2019) election?

“The case went from the tribunal to the appeal court and up to the Supreme Court.

“If Atiku wants, he has the right to do so and other people have the right to do so.

“Do you think it’s only Atiku that wants to contest?”

