A senior Iranian source said on Saturday the U.S. had agreed to release Iranian frozen assets ​held in Qatar and other foreign banks, but a U.S. official swiftly denied the assertion.

The senior Iranian ‌source welcomed the purported U.S. move as a sign of “seriousness” in reaching a deal with Washington in talks in Islamabad.

The source said it was one of Iran’s demands “in messages conveyed to the U.S. side” and that Tehran had received a ​U.S. agreement to release the assets.

The source, who declined to be named due to the ​sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters that unfreezing the assets was “directly linked to ensuring ⁠safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz”, which is expected to be a key issue in ​the talks. The senior source did not give a value for the assets that Washington had agreed to ​unfreeze. A second Iranian source said the United States had agreed to release $6 billion of frozen Iranian funds held by Qatar. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.