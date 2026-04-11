The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assumed control of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja following its reopening by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Confirming the development in a statement on Saturday, the National Working Committee, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, through its National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, cautioned that it would not tolerate any actions capable of causing obstruction, disruption, or a breach of peace at the secretariat going forward.

The PDP has been engulfed in a prolonged internal crisis, which escalated into a breakdown of order at its National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on November 18, when a faction of the National Working Committee led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed clashed with the Wike-aligned Mohammed-led faction of the party.

Following months of legal battles, the Court of Appeal on March 9 settled the dispute in favour of Wike’s camp, nullifying the November 16 Ibadan convention endorsed by the governors.

In its reaction, the Mohammed-led PDP praised the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism and commitment to the rule of law, noting that the move reflects strong respect for constitutional order and due process.

The statement read in part, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party hereby informs all members and the general public that the Party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, as well as The Legacy House, Maitama, have been unsealed by the Nigeria Police Force and handed over to the National Chairman, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed Takushara, and Senator Samuel Anyawu, National Secretary, in full compliance with duly issued court orders.

“The Party commends the Nigeria Police Force for its professionalism and adherence to the rule of law. This action is a clear demonstration of respect for constitutional order and due process.

“The Party strongly warns that it will not condone any act capable of causing obstruction, disruption, or breach of peace at the secretariat again. All individuals and groups are advised to conduct themselves within the bounds of the law, as security agencies have been duly alerted to take necessary action against violators.

“This positive development reassures members that the recent challenges confronting the Party have been effectively resolved. We therefore call on all aggrieved members to sheath their swords and embrace unity in the collective interest of the Party.”

The Mohammed-led NWC also praised Wike for his leadership and guidance.

It stated, “The Party also expresses its profound appreciation to our leaders and stakeholders for their steadfast support during this period. In particular, we acknowledge the guidance and commitment of our National Leader, His Excellency, Chief Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, whose support has been invaluable.

“Together, we move forward, stronger, united, and more committed to our shared vision.”