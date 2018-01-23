Pensioners’ Union lauds Gov. Ayade over payment of gratuities

The Chairman of the Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Comrade Ntamu Adie Emmanuel, has commended Governor Ben Ayade for the commencement of payment of gratuities to Pensioners in the State.

Adie, who spoke with a private radio station in Calabar, said he and his members were truly happy with the development.

While indicating that life had been difficult with Pensioners since the stoppage of payment of gratuities five years ago, he said his Union was however, glad that Ayade has answered their prayers.

“My happiness is that it (payment) has started. To stay for five years is not a joke and I still stand by the fact that the current governor is not to blame for these lapses.

“Because it has been long gratuity was paid in the state even we can’t understand the modalities for payment.”

Using such adjectives as dynamic and digital to describe the governor, Comrade Emmanuel said the ongoing gratuities payment was God’s answer to their prayers.