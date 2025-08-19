The Pan-African Society for Social and Economic Change (PASSEC) has formally appealed to the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, urging immediate action concerning serious allegations of forgery, fraud, and financial mismanagement within the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI).

The organisation claimed that the issues stem from the controversial leadership of Mr. Olusoji Oluwole, who was allegedly imposed as the National President following manipulated elections in 2022 that deprived the legitimate President-elect of the Association, Comrade Amina Danesi, who emerged after a free and fair election of her rightful mandate.

In a letter addressed to the Minister, PASSEC alleged that, Mr Oluwole’s appointment was facilitated through fraudulent means.

According to the society, Oluwole’s employment with Sterling Bank was terminated in 2020, rendering him ineligible for leadership under the Trade Union Act.

It was alleged that forged employment records—including falsified payslips, pension documents, and tax information—were produced with the complicity of certain staff members within Sterling Bank’s Human Resources Department.

The letter emphasised that the Managing Director of Sterling Bank may be unaware of these fraudulent activities, which could have significant implications for the bank’s reputation and operational integrity.

PASSEC argues that these developments not only jeopardize the credibility of ASSBIFI but also posed a threat to the principles of trade unionism in Nigeria.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, PASSEC claims that over N300 million has been misappropriated since Mr. Oluwole’s leadership began in November 2022.

The organization further alleged that officials within the Ministry of Labour have ignored formal petitions submitted by aggrieved ASSBIFI members, calling into question the transparency and accountability of the Ministry’s oversight role.

In light of these allegations, PASSEC has called for several urgent actions from the Ministry of Labour and Employment:

The union called for independent investigation into Oluwole’s current employment status, to be conducted jointly by the Ministry and Sterling Bank and a formal request for Sterling Bank to release Oluwole’s original payslip, pension, and tax records from 2020 to present.

Also a directive to the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend recognition of the disputed ASSBIFI leadership pending investigation results and referral of the matter to relevant law enforcement agencies—including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC)—for thorough investigation and potential prosecution.

And the initiation of a process to restore lawful leadership within ASSBIFI based on its constitution and the will of its members, which originally elected, Comrade Amina Danesi in a free and fair election on November 12, 2022.

Comrade Basah Mohammed, Executive Director of PASSEC, stressed the need for prompt intervention by the Minister to uphold the integrity of Nigeria’s trade union system and prevent a precedent of fraudulent leadership.

“We stand ready to cooperate with your Ministry and relevant agencies to ensure that justice is served and the sanctity of public and labour institutions is upheld,” he said.

As this situation unfolds, all eyes will be on the Ministry of Labour and Employment to respond decisively to these serious allegations that threaten not only ASSBIFI but also the broader landscape of labour governance in Nigeria.