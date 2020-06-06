Police arrest LASU student kissing three-year-old in viral video

The Lagos Police Command has arrested a 400-level student at the Lagos State University LASU), Babatunde Adeyeye, seen kissing a three-year-old girl in a viral video.

It was learnt that Adeyeye was apprehended on Friday at his residence on Kajola Street, Sagamu, Ogun State, three days after he posted the video.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, DSP Bala Elkana, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had charged a team of detectives to track down Adeyeye after the attention of the command was drawn to the video.

“The video shows one Babatunde Adeyeye, a Botany student at the Lagos State University, kissing his three-year-old stepsister. The incident happened on June 2, 2020 in their residence at Sagamu. The CP tasked detectives from the Gender Unit to analyse the video and apprehend the suspect.

“The team got the suspect about 11am on Friday. He was handed over to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for diligent prosecution.”

The CP urged everyone to continue to speak out against rape, child abuse and crime against women.

Adeyeye in his statement to the police said he posted the video innocently on his WhatApp status, adding that it went viral because a friend of his course mate shared it on social media platforms.

He said, “I am a student at the Lagos State University. On June 2, around 8pm, my stepsister and I were playing outside. My dad was sitting beside me and my neighbours were with me playing.

“I did a video of me kissing the girl without any bad intention. After making the video, I posted it on my WhatsApp status and a lady messaged me, calling me a rapist. I was remorseful because that was not the first time I posted the girl’s picture. The lady blocked me immediately because I messaged her.

“She screenshot it (the video) and posted it on social media. She is a friend of my course mate. If truly I had bad intention, I wouldn’t have posted it on my WhatsApp status.

“I have made a video to say I am really sorry for what I did. I know what I did is bad and I am very sorry. I didn’t know it will end up like this.”